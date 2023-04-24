Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $4.20 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 852.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,998 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bilibili by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.