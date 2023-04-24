Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $715,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. 1,133,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

