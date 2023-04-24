Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 681.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 767.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.73. 1,408,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,440. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.