Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $85.72. 2,597,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

