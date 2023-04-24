Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $212.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,688. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.35.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

