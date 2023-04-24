Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $169,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,627,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

