HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94, RTT News reports. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.25-18.55 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.21. 4,082,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.87.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

