HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,775 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 460,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,684. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

