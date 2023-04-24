Head-To-Head Comparison: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A Quince Therapeutics N/A -48.85% -46.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $198.70 million 1.19 $123.50 million N/A N/A Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million ($2.23) -0.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics.

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molecular Partners and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molecular Partners presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Molecular Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Quince Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, which is in Phase Ia clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive cancers. It also develops MP0423 for treating COVID-19; MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor, and human serum albumin to increase half-life. Molecular Partners AG has agreements and collaboration with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; Amgen SA; Allergan, Inc.; and discovery alliance with AbbVie Inc. in ophthalmology, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.