Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 79,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,540. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $654.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

