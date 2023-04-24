Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $180.70 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.70 million and approximately $240,311.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00017925 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94056032 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $243,639.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

