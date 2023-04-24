Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00017941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $179.93 million and approximately $275,235.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,442.30 or 0.99968361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

