Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

HXL traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. 913,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,200. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

