HI Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, HI has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $238,622.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,410.56 or 1.00079096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0090846 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $232,665.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

