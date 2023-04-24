Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.69) to GBX 1,610 ($19.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of HSHPF remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35. Hill & Smith has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $19.00.

