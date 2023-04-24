Hilltop’s (HTH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hilltop Stock Up 4.0 %

Hilltop stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 750,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

