Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.24

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 1141105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

