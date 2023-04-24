Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of LON HOC traded down GBX 6.45 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 80.05 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,009,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,501. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.20 ($1.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.28.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

