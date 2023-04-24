Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,351 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.52. The company had a trading volume of 511,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,405. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

