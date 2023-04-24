Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 124,536 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,536 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

TCBI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 29,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

