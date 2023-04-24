Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,800 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after purchasing an additional 252,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. 118,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile



Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Stories

