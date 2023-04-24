Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 611,011 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,011 shares during the period. The GEO Group accounts for 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $972.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.