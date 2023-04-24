Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.97. 43,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

