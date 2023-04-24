Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.