Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Upland Software worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPLD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.69. 39,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

