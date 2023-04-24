Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114,013 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.1 %

ON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. 423,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.