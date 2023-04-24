Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,965 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,269,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,815,293. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $670.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

