Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 149,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.