HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $821,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,038 shares of company stock worth $3,199,577 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $939,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

