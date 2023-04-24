Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.27. 478,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,994. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average of $201.90.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

