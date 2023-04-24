Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC decreased its position in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 40.0% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HOMZ stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Get Hoya Capital Housing ETF alerts:

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.