Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 48,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 450,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 155,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

