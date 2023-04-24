iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$87.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$93.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$86.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.9177001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

