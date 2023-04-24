Ibex Investors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alibaba Group

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.