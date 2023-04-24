Ibex Investors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF makes up 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. 55,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $88.51.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

