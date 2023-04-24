ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $274.20 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,874,750 coins and its circulating supply is 954,874,642 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

