Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,026,253 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,253 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 194.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 74.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,432,000 after buying an additional 23,176,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NU by 336.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after buying an additional 21,442,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $129,071,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,727,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,224,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

