Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.03. 765,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.89 and its 200-day moving average is $349.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $387.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

