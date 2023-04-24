Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,222 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $328.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.53 and a 200 day moving average of $310.47. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

