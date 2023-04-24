Ieq Capital LLC Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.26. The stock had a trading volume of 223,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,281. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

