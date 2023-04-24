Ieq Capital LLC Sells 20,620 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Datadog worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. 1,316,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

