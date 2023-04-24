Ieq Capital LLC Sells 31,273 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tenable worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,691. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

