Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.46. 71,113,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,453,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $336.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

