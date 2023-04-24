Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

