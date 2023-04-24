IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) vs. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Head-To-Head Comparison

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IMV and Unicycive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 2 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 286.18%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than IMV.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $330,000.00 26.97 -$37.99 million ($4.59) -0.17 Unicycive Therapeutics $950,000.00 26.29 -$18.06 million ($1.20) -1.37

This table compares IMV and Unicycive Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unicycive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMV. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -11,547.42% -12,695.41% -104.84% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -264.45% -173.76%

Risk and Volatility

IMV has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of IMV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats IMV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded on May 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

