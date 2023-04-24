Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Sells 108,844 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,360. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

