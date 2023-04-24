Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 46,028 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Loren Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 169,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

