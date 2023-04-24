Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 46,028 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Loren Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 6th, Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 169,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

