Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells $46,986.48 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,883,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,120.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 29 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $59.45.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 3,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $7,175.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 2,939 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $6,054.34.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

