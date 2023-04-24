Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $182,729.07 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.