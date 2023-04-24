Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colin Yankee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Colin Yankee sold 3,650 shares of Tractor Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $854,574.50.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.97. The company had a trading volume of 919,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

